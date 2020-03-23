By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
March 9
|
1.7
|
March 16
|
1.7
|
March 10
|
1.7
|
March 17
|
1.7
|
March 11
|
1.7
|
March 18
|
1.7
|
March 12
|
1.7
|
March 19
|
1.7
|
March 13
|
1.7
|
March 20
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0448 manat (1.9 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8748 manat which is a decrease by 2.3 percent.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
March 9
|
1.9092
|
March 16
|
1.8927
|
March 10
|
1.9332
|
March 17
|
1.9003
|
March 11
|
1.9284
|
March 18
|
1.8754
|
March 12
|
1.9201
|
March 19
|
1.8528
|
March 13
|
1.9074
|
March 20
|
1.8528
|
Average weekly
|
1.9196
|
Average weekly
|
1.8748
The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0016 manat (1.6 percent).
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0220 manat which is a decrease by 6.77 percent.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
March 9
|
0.0251
|
March 16
|
0.0233
|
March 10
|
0.0232
|
March 17
|
0.0229
|
March 11
|
0.0241
|
March 18
|
0.0226
|
March 12
|
0.0231
|
March 19
|
0.0208
|
March 13
|
0.0229
|
March 20
|
0.0208
|
Average weekly
|
0.0236
|
Average weekly
|
0.0220
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0105 manat (2.9 percent).
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2644 manat per Turkish lira which is a decrease by 3.8 percent.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
March 9
|
0.2778
|
March 16
|
0.2691
|
March 10
|
0.2769
|
March 17
|
0.2645
|
March 11
|
0.2768
|
March 18
|
0.2656
|
March 12
|
0.2735
|
March 19
|
0.2616
|
March 13
|
0.2696
|
March 20
|
0.2616
|
Average weekly
|
0.2749
|
Average weekly
|
0.2644
---
