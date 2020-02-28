By Trend

Azerbaijan increased import of textile raw materials from Turkey in January 2020, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend on Feb. 28.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijan’s import of textile raw materials from Turkey exceeded $2.4 million in January 2020, which is 65.6 percent more compared to January 2019.

In January 2020, Turkey’s export of textile raw materials to world markets amounted to $673.7 million, which is 0.28 percent less compared to same month of 2019.

Turkey's export amounted to $171.5 billion in 2019, having increased by 2.1 percent compared to 2018. In the meantime, Turkey's import dropped by 9.1 percent and amounted to $202.7 billion.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover in 2019 exceeded $374.2 billion.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz