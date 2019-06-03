By Leman Mammadova

Development of alternative energy sources ensures energy security as well as sustainable development in the country and high living standards.

Preparatory work is underway at the Baku International Sea Trade Port to install a green power plant, Agshin Bakirzade, the chairman of Azeralternativenergy LLC under the State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources, told Trend.

In his words, at present, the wind force is being measured at the port.

“These works will last from six months to a year. Thereafter, taking into account the wind force, a station with the proper parameters will be installed,” he added.

Bakirzade stressed that the creation of green power plant in the Baku International Sea Trade Port is not a short-term project, it takes a lot of time.

“Firstly, an observation station will be installed in the port. Recommendations for the installation of the corresponding power plant will be developed,” he noted, adding that so far, it is difficult to say anything about the completion date.

Presently, Azerbaijan carries out a number of measures for further development of alternative energy sector, aimed at reduction of its dependency on oil and gas. The favorable geographic location and climatic conditions allow the widespread use of environmentally friendly alternative energy sources in Azerbaijan.

At present, 18 percent of electricity production in Azerbaijan accounts for alternative energy sources, in which hydro power plants hold main share. Wind power maintains 59.2 percent (15,000 MW) share in total potential for renewable energy. It is followed by solar power - 31.6 percent (8,000 MW), biomass power - 3.5 percent (900 MW), geothermal power - 3.1 percent (800 MW), and hydropower - 2.6 percent (650 MW).

There are plans to implement a number of projects totaling $2.3 billion in alternative energy. The projects include a plant for production of biofuels (pellet fuels) in the Sabirabad region, construction of wind power plants in the Pirallahi district, an agro-energy residential complex in the Samukh region and others.

Construction of two wind power farms worth $800 million and $408.9 million in the Pirallahi district, as well as a wind power farm worth $377.7 million in the Khizi region are the biggest projects planned for implementation.

According to the Market Analysis Azerbaijan 2019, expansion of renewable electricity generation is estimated at 430 MW in 2018-2020, 840 MW in 2021-2025, and 925 MW in 2026-2030. The share of renewables in the total power generation is expected to be 15 percent by 2020, 25-30 percent by 2025 and 35-40 percent by 2030.

