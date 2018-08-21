By Trend
Total turnover of the stock transactions on all instruments on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has amounted to over 13 billion manats in January-July 2018, which is 2.4 times more than in the same period of 2017, BSE said on Aug. 21.
In January-July 2018, the volume of government securities market totalled 6.58 billion manats (4.1-fold increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover – 1.01 billion manats (12.2 percent decrease), and the derivatives market volume – 5.42 billion manats (growth by 2.1 times).
Comparative table on the trades results in the state and corporate sectors at the Baku Stock Exchange:
|
Market segments
|
January-July 2018
|
January-July 2017
|
Volume of transactions, AZN
|
Number of deals
|
Volume of transactions, AZN
|
Number of deals
|
I. State Securities Market
|
6,577,612,770.36
|
919
|
1,609,914,321.03
|
404
|
State bonds of finance ministry
|
556,425,453.67
|
344
|
387,154,563.07
|
250
|
Initial placement
|
453,162,160.16
|
192
|
353,541,374 .75
|
196
|
secondary market
|
103,263,293 .51
|
152
|
33,613,188 .32
|
54
|
Notes (Central Bank)
|
6,021,187,316.69
|
575
|
1,222,759,757.96
|
154
|
Initial placement
|
6,021,187,316.69
|
575
|
1,222,759,757.96
|
154
|
secondary market
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
II. Market of shares
|
102,601,914.03
|
977
|
667,631,911.10
|
849
|
Initial placement
|
60,200,000.00
|
3
|
649,121,094.93
|
6
|
secondary market
|
42,401,914.03
|
974
|
18,510,816.17
|
843
|
III. Debt market
|
405,301,600.54
|
594
|
470,482,898.39
|
488
|
Mortgage bonds (Initial placement)
|
115,446,247.46
|
19
|
150,577,849.50
|
20
|
Mortgage bonds (secondary market)
|
213,170,442.28
|
28
|
180,914,972.57
|
24
|
Other corporate bonds(initial placement)
|
5,000,000.00
|
11
|
-
|
-
|
Other corporate bonds (secondary market)
|
71,684,910.80
|
536
|
138,990,076.32
|
444
|
including market makers
|
2,513,295.00
|
-
|
1,496,887.00
|
-
|
IV. REPO transactions
|
502,958,827.09
|
261
|
11,577,467.73
|
17
|
Repo transactions of the Central Bank
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other repo transactions
|
502,958,827.09
|
261
|
11,577,467.73
|
17
|
V. Derivatives market
|
5,415,568,883.91
|
65,969.00
|
2,578,198,191.12
|
43,298.00
|
- currency
|
4,688,698.602
|
58,163
|
2,363,053,250
|
38,872
|
- goods
|
726,870,282
|
7,806
|
215,144,941
|
4,426
|
Total
|
13,004,043,995.93
|
68,720.00
|
5,337,804,789.37
|
45,056.00
(1.7 manats = $1 on Aug. 21)
