Dutch writer: I will add Khachatryan's war crimes to my book about Garabagh

It has been proven by many facts that Vagif Cherkazovich Khachatryan, who was detained on July 29, while passing through the Lachin border checkpoint, was involved in the massacres committed in Karabakh in the 1990s. His participation in the massacre in Meshali village of Khojaly has become famous as a historical event.

Khachatryan's brutality and hatred towards Azerbaijan have also been heard from the testimonies of many witnesses. However, despite all this, official Yerevan for some reason cannot accept the detention of terrorist Khachatryan by Azerbaijan. Even objecting to this, it groundlessly accuses Azerbaijan.

However, Azerbaijan, based on the principles of respect for international law, has always provided facts and evidence about all events.

Commenting on the issue to AZERNEWS, the Dutch writer Henry Van Rens strongly condemned such behavior of Armenia.

“I think it is quite brutal of Armenia to blame Azerbaijan for the capture of this terrorist Vagif Khachatryan. Someone who behaved like a murderer during the 1st Karabakh war deserves to be punished. If Armenia recognizes Azerbaijan, they must cooperate and recognize it. If Armenia refuses do this, then they are implying that they are supporting terrorism.”

Henry Van Rens also criticized the ICRC's “service” to the Armenian side, which tried to take Khachatryan from Azerbaijan to Armenia: “The ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) tried to support Armenia because in my opinion the Diaspora of Armenia has a hand in this. Normally the ICRC should show their neutrality. I don't think that happened as it should.”

Henry Van Rens also called the international organizations that were neutral in this incident and tried to protect Armenians unjustly as much as possible, a part of the terrorism. According to him, turning a blind eye to a crime is as much a crime as committing a crime.

“I find it brutal that Armenia is doing everything it can to free this brutal killer. Someone who was present and was certainly involved in a murder of at least 30 people in the village of Meshali in the Khojali district must be brought to justice. It seems to me pointless of Armenia to oppose the law that must prevail. And as it often happens, the big international organizations keep sneaking a look in the background and think, Oh, it's the far from my bed show. Do nothing. Let them figure it out. In my opinion, the organizations in large European countries such as Germany, France and also the USA have a strong Armenian diaspora that finds money more important than justice. I thin turning blind eye to a crime is as much as committing a crime,” he opined.

It should be noted that Henry Van Rens is thinking about completing the book he recently wrote about Grabagh. He noted that the incident will be reflected in a new chapter in the book. According to him, finding the criminal and bringing him to justice is also a success of Azerbaijan.

“I am still gathering facts for my book about the Armenian aggressors and their killings in Garabagh. This book is expanded with the new message that after so many years another murderer has been arrested. I think it's first name to mention this. This unscrupulous killer Vagif Khachatryan belongs in my book. I hope this person gets the punishment he deserves. Justice must prevail,” he concluded.

