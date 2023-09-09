Another provocation suppressed in Khojavend direction by illegal Armenian armed detachments

9 September 2023 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

On September 9, at about 19:15, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to dig new trenches in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojavend region, Azernews reports.

The conducted work was stopped as a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

To recall, On September 9, at about 17:25, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, approached the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Fuzuli regions and attempted to dig new trench roads in order to commit provocation.

