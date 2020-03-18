By Akbar Mammadov

The Armenian media is circulating disinformation about the Azerbaijan Army to distract attention from domestic problems in Armenia, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry and State Border Service told ordu.az on March 17.

The ministry and the border service denied as groundless Armenian media reports that allegedly there are coronavirus cases among Azerbaijani soldier. Such allegations are aimed at distracting attention from social and political problems in Armenia, the report said.

It should be noted that the number of people infected with coronavirus has increased by more than 80 in Armenia. In Azerbaijan, the infection cases are 27.

Baku and Yerevan are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s breakaway region which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

