“Azerbaijan Airlines” is launching flights from Nakhchivan to Ganja and back.

Starting from May 6th, flights in the Nakhchivan-Ganja-Nakhchivan direction will be performed twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

One-way ticket price is 60 AZN. The price includes one piece of baggage (up to 23 kg) and hand luggage (up to 10 kg).

Tickets for this route will be available in the coming days on the Airline's website - www.azal.az.

Tickets for the Nakhchivan-Ganja-Nakhchivan flights can also be purchased at AZAL's sales offices in Baku, Nakhchivan and Sumgayit.

It should be noted that in connection with the launch of flights from Nakhchivan to Ganja and back, starting from May 6th additional flights will be performed on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route on Tuesdays and Fridays.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz