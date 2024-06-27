Azerbaijani team sets new record at U17 European Wrestling Championships

27 June 2024 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani wrestlers continue to enjoy success at the U17 European Wrestling Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia, Azernews reports.

Said Pashayev (92 kg) has brought another victory for Azerbaijan, after winning over Serbian Stevan Kojic.

Nine out of ten members of the Azerbaijan wrestling team won medals, including three gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

With this, Azerbaijan became the European champion in the team score with 183 points.

The Azerbaijani team has become the strongest team in Europe for the third time (2021, 2022, and 2024).

In this competition, the national team has set a new record for the number of medals and points collected.

Turan Dashdamirov (51 kg), Aykhan Javadov (60 kg) became the European champions.

Amrah Amrahovla (48 kg), Yusif Ahmadli (71 kg) won silver medals, Nijat Iskandarli (45 kg), Ali Nazarov (55 kg), Orkhan Hajiyev (80 kg) and Mikayil Ismayilov (110 kg) won bronze medals.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

