National capoeira fighters claim gold medals at European Championship [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani capoeira fighters have claimed 11 medals at the European Championship 2024 held in Budapest, Hungary, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan recorded a haul of six gold, two silver and three bronze medals after three days of competition.

Fikrat Dadashov, Jafar Usubov, Dilgam Ismayilov, Farid Allahverdiyev, Farid Salimov and female fighter Mehriban Hajibabayeva won gold medals for Azerbaijan.

The national team finished first in the overall medal table of the competition.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz