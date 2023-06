29 June 2023 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Neftchi FC went to St. Petersburg, Russia to participate in the Match TV cup, Azernews reports.

The new transfer Emil Balayev was also included in the squad for the trip. The representative of Baku will play 3 games within the tournament. The team will face the local Zenit club on July 1, the Serbian Srvena Zvezda club on the 8th, and the Turkish Fenerbagca FC on the 15th.

