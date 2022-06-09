Haas F1 Team driver talks one of its best results at last season's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

9 June 2022 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The driver from the Haas team Mick Schumacher said the team achieved one of its best results at the Formula 1 Grand Prix Azerbaijan last season, Trend reports.

Speaking about the team's chances of winning this year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Schumacher appreciated them as good.

"Our car has been able to comply nearly each race track we've gone to, so I'm excited to go racing in Baku," he added.

