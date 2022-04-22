By Laman Ismayilova

The Baku City Circuit (BCC) has announced the motto of the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The motto of the sixth Grand Prix will be "F1 returns: to the track and to the stands!".

The BCC also presented the most striking visuals of the season. For the first time, they were symbolized by the colors of the Azerbaijani flag.

Notably, the 2021 F1 Grand Prix Azerbaijan was held in Baku on June 4-6.

No concerts will be held this year in order to ensure the safety of spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Baku City Circuit (BCC) gets ready to host various entertainment for race fans at the Seaside National Park.

At the same time, the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will last three days. There will also be certain changes in the timing of the races within the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. F1 racing will be held in Azerbaijan until 2024.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993