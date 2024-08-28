In Japan, nuclear reactor has not been tested

28 August 2024 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In Japan, a nuclear reactor in Fukui Prefecture failed a safety check before restarting, Azernews reports.

The agency notes that this is the first such case since the establishment of the regulatory body after the Fukushima accident in 2011.

It is reported that the second reactor in the city of Tsuruga did not meet safety requirements. The supervisory authority is awaiting a comment on its report in order to make a decision on the resumption of reactor operation.

---

