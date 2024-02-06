State Department approves sale of high-precision cruise missiles to Netherlands

6 February 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The State Department has authorized the possible sale of high-precision AGM-158 JASSM cruise missiles to the Netherlands with a total value of $908 million, Azernews reports, citing the Pentagon's Security Cooperation Agency.

The Foreign Ministry approved the transfer of 120 AGM-158/B-2 JASSM missiles and related equipment to the Netherlands. The agreements also provide for training of personnel, maintenance of weapons and related equipment, logistical and logistical support.

The possible sale "will enhance the Netherlands' ability to withstand current and future threats by expanding air capabilities, increasing range and precision strikes," the agency said.

According to the American side, the deal "will contribute to achieving the goals of the foreign policy and national security of the United States by strengthening the security of a NATO ally."

Last week, the State Department also agreed to sell 386 AGM-114R2 Hellfire air-to-surface missiles and related equipment to the Netherlands for $150 million.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz