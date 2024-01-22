Turkish stock exchange flat at weekly open

22 January 2024 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Monday at 7,996.10 points, down slightly by 0.01% or 0.6 points versus the previous close, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The BIST 100 index dropped by 0.24% to 7,996.70 points, at last week's close, with a daily transaction volume of 74 billion Turkish liras ($2.5 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was at 30.2455 as of 18.05 (GMT1505), while the EUR/TRY rate was at 33.0060 and the GBP/TRY rate at 38.4385.

One ounce of gold was at $2,022.65, while a barrel price of Brent oil was around $78.15.

