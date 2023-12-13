Romans feel less safe than all EU counterparts
Rome is the EU city with the lowest proportion of citizens who say they feel safe going out alone at night, according to a report out Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
Only 38% of Romans say they feel safe in the street at night, against a European average of 69%, said the report.
The Italian capital also had the lowest percentage of residents who fund public transport reliable, at 45% compared to an EU average of 83%, said the survey.
