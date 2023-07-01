Embassy warns Turkish citizens planning to visit France over riots

1 July 2023 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye's Embassy in Paris warned Turkish nationals planning to visit France to be cautious amid the ongoing violent protests in the country, Azernews reports.

"Widespread protest demonstrations have been taking place throughout the country. These protests have resulted in disruptions in various transportation and public services, and acts of violence causing damage to public buildings, private property, and infrastructure," the embassy said in a statement.

"In light of these events, it is advised that our citizens residing in France, especially in Paris, or those planning to travel to France, exercise maximum caution, avoid potential protest areas and their vicinity, and regularly monitor the development of possible incidents through the announcements of local authorities, the Embassy of Türkiye in Paris, and the Consulate General," it added.

France is jolted by protests after Nahel M, 17, was shot dead by police Tuesday during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told TF1 that 45,000 police officers have been deployed in preparation for a possible on the fourth night of protests.

He added that 197 people were arrested Thursday during nationwide protests.

Fifteen people were arrested in Creteil, 11.7 kilometers (7.2 miles) from Paris after protesters caused multiple damages and set fire to garbage cans, French broadcaster BFMTV reported, citing a police source.

---

