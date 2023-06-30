Unemployment rate down to 7.6% in May - Istat

30 June 2023 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

Italy's unemployment rate dropped to 7.6% in May, a fall of 0.1 of a percentage point on April, Istat said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Barring the figure of 7.5% in April 2020, which was an anomaly due to the effects of COVID-19 lockdown measures, it is the lowest level since May 2009.

The jobless rate for 15-to-24-year-olds who are active on the labour market, however, rose to 21.7% in May, up 0.9 of a percentage point, the national statistics agency said.

Istat said the total number of people in employment in Italy was up by 21,000 in May with respect to April and by 383,000 compared to the same month in 2022.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz