UFC announces rematch between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso

1 July 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The UFC has announced a rematch between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso for the UFC women’s flyweight title, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg..

The fight will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on September 16 — Mexican Independence Day.

Recall, a flyweight fight took place between the native of Kyrgyzstan Valentina Shevchenko and Mexican Alexa Grasso within the co-main bout of the UFC 285 tournament in Las Vegas (Nevada) in March.

Valentina Shevchenko failed to defend the title. In the fourth round, the opponent applied a choke hold.

Valentina Shevchenko has 23 wins and four losses in her professional career. Alexa Grasso has 16 wins and three losses.

---

