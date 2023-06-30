Russia to postpone MAKS Air Show to 2024

30 June 2023 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

The MAKS International Air Show, originally scheduled for 2023, will be postponed to 2024; the event will also take place in 2025, the organizers said in a statement on their Telegram channel Friday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"The [MAKS] International Air Show will be postponed from 2023 to 2024. Additionally, the MAKS show will be held in 2025," according to the announcement.

Currently, the air show is continuing to work with participants and exhibits, including foreign companies from friendly countries, the statement reads.

Originally, the event was scheduled to take place in Zhukovsky, a town southeast of Moscow, on July 25-30. The debut air show was held in 1993.

