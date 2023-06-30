KazTransOil JSC to supply 1.2mln tons of Kazakh oil to Germany by 2023 end

30 June 2023 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Since the beginning of 2023, the volume of Kazakh oil shipped through the system of main oil pipelines of Transneft PJSC in the direction of the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany amounted to 290 thousand tons, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform.

In December 2022, KazTransOil JSC sent an annual application for the transportation in 2023 of 1.2 million tons of kazakh oil through the system of main oil pipelines of Transneft PJSC in the direction of the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany. This transit of oil is carried out within the framework of the relevant agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation dated June 7, 2002.

KazTransOil JSC confirms that it is technically possible to transport 1.2 million tons of Kazakh oil in the direction of the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany, but the actual volumes of oil transportation depend on the requests of oil companies.

