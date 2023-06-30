UN calls for extension of cross-border aid mechanism to provide aid to Syria

30 June 2023 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

12-month extension to aid mechanism will enable international community's support for recovery process in Syria, says UN, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Extending the mandate of the cross-border aid mechanism for another 12 months is vital to improving the humanitarian situation in Syria, the UN aid chief added on Thursday.

Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths told a Security Council that he returned Wednesday from a visit to Syria where he said held bilateral meetings.

Syrian people are fighting with much more pain than imaginable, impacted by "high food prices, high concentrations of displaced families along the Syrian Turkish border, and the continuing spread of cholera," said Griffiths.

He said that 90% of the Syrian people live below the poverty line due to 12 years of conflict, economic collapse and other issues.

UN had difficulties in continuing its humanitarian aid operations due to the decreasing donor support, and the international community's support for the recovery process in the country is important, he noted.

Expressing that violence has increased recently in northwest Syria, Griffiths stated that he regrets the loss of life.

The aid chief said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been "very clear" about his views that the mandate of the Security Council's cross-border aid mechanism should be extended for another 12 months, and recalled that the Security Council resolution that allows cross-border assistance to Syria will expire on July 10.

Emphasizing that the UN and its partners have reached 2.7 million people in need thanks to the aid mechanism, Griffiths stated that more negotiations are needed to develop cross-line assistance.

"A 12-month authorization in my view reflects a pragmatic outlook on current operations and is particularly relevant to the need for programming early recovery and for leveraging early recovery funds from donors," Griffiths said.

- 'Coordination for a political solution'

Najat Rochdi, the special adviser to the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen, noted that Pedersen continues to make efforts to bring the Constitutional Committee back together and that it is important to revive the political process.

She stated that the UN will maintain contact with Arab, Astana and Western parties as well as Syria, and added: "We will continue the coordination for the political solution carried out and owned by Syria, and restores Syrian sovereignty." said.

Rochdi pointed out that it is important to extend the mandate of the cross-border aid mechanism.

She said that countries imposing sanctions on Syria should continue the aid they provide after the Kahramanmaras-centered earthquakes on Feb. 6.

