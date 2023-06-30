Russian stock market mixed on Thursday
Russian stock market indices closed with mixed dynamics on Thursday, according to Moscow Exchange data, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
The MOEX Russia Index had an uptick by 0.56% to 2,796.41 points. The RTS Index lost 0.77% to 1,006.83 points.
The dollar gained 1.2% to 87.57 rubles. The euro edged up by 0.8% to 95.1 rubles. The yuan moved upward by 0.16% to 12.06 rubles.
"Brent prices made the next attempt to reach the $75 [per barrel] mark but dollar strengthening against main currencies and the uncertainty of outlooks for global energy demand prevents the oil price appreciation," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World comments.
---
