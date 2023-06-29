Macao's merchandise export rises in May

29 June 2023 23:28 (UTC+04:00)

Macao's total merchandise export amounted to 1.17 billion patacas (about 145 million U.S. dollars) in May, up 2.6 percent year on year, the special administrative region's statistical service said on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The merchandise import went up 4.3 percent year on year to 12.53 billion patacas, and the merchandise trade deficit totaled 11.35 billion patacas in May, the latest report from Macao's Statistics and Census Service showed.

The value of re-exports rose 3.8 percent to 1.02 billion patacas, whereas the value of domestic exports decreased 4.8 percent to 157 million patacas, the report said. (1 pataca equals 0.12 U.S. dollars)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz