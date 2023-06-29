Kyrgyzstan got rid of poor country syndrome

29 June 2023 22:35 (UTC+04:00)

A solemn ceremony of the official launch of Creative Industries Park took place in Bishkek. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov took part in the event. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the head of the Cabinet, despite various negative forecasts, the authorities managed not only to ensure stability and steady growth of the country, but also to prove to the world the opposite — Kyrgyzstan can do it.

We have managed to break all the stereotypes about our country — we got rid of the syndrome of a poor country. АAkylbek Japarov

He added that now Kyrgyzstan is actively moving to the next stage of development, where about 50 percent of the country’s population are young people.

«Creativity is the engine of progress. From this day on, we are starting a bright and promising stage in the economic development of Kyrgyzstan, associated with the launch of Creative Industries Park, which will bring together talented, full of ideas and energy creators not only from all over Kyrgyzstan, but from all over the world. Throughout the year, our state, in a team with representatives of the creative industries, is making a creative breakthrough in Kyrgyzstan,» Akylbek Japarov said.

He called on creators from all over the world to become part of the Creative Industries Park in Kyrgyzstan.

«A vivid example of the creative industry is the creative group D Billions. They have become world stars and the pride of Kyrgyzstan. This confirms the enormous potential of our country and everyone present today. I urge you to continue actively and enthusiastically participate in building up this potential by promoting your projects and creating. The state, in turn, will continue to create conditions for promoting Zharatman Kyrgyzstan brand, help unlock the creative potential of citizens and create innovative products that are in demand in the world. Kyrgyzstan has great potential to become the first in the world in the field of modern developments and creative economy,» Akylbek Japarov said.

At the end of his speech, the head of the Cabinet thanked the Association of Creative Industries for their active creative work for the benefit of the country.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz