Kyrgyzstan’s authorities promise to raise salaries of doctors to 50,000 soms

29 June 2023 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov called on medical workers to work honestly at the solemn ceremony of celebrating the Day of the Medical Worker of the Kyrgyz Republic, Azernews reports, 24.kg.

According to him, there is information that women in labor are taken from 10,000 to 30,000 soms for a caesarean section. «The perpetrators will be punished soon. The second stage of the fight against corruption has begun in the country, in this regard, I urge you to work honestly and conscientiously,» he warned.

The official recalled that President Sadyr Japarov intends to increase the salaries of doctors to 50,000 soms in the coming years.

The head of the Cabinet noted that the country’s leadership pays special attention to the healthcare sector.

«From April 1, 2021, the salaries of healthcare workers have been increased by 50 percent, family doctors and general practice doctors — by 100 percent. A year later, on April 1, 2022, the salary of doctors was increased by an average of 50 percent. As a result, to date, they receive 19,346 soms instead of 12,899 soms, family doctors — 25,795 soms instead of 17,197 soms, nurses — 17,609 soms instead of 11,739,» he said.

The country’s economy is growing thanks to innovations, Akylbek Japarov said.

Recall, employees of medical organizations of the republic celebrate the Day of Medical Worker in Kyrgyzstan every year on the first Sunday of July.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz