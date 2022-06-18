Turkmenistan, Bahrain intend to increase comprehensive cooperation

18 June 2022 18:29 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkmen and Bahraini Foreign Ministries held political consultations to increase all-out cooperation, Azernews reports.

The Turkmen and Bahraini delegations were led by Deputy Foreign Ministers Berdyniyaz Myatiev and Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa.

During the consultations, the diplomats stated that the two states successfully cooperate within the framework of reputable international organizations, primarily the UN.

Stressing the importance of the work of the joint intergovernmental Turkmen-Bahraini commission on economic, trade, scientific, and technical cooperation, the diplomats considered the possibilities of expanding cooperation between the business circles of the two countries, including attracting investments, holding business forums, and developing partnerships in the oil and gas industry.

The sides expressed confidence that the meetings held on a regular basis will contribute to the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas between Turkmenistan and the Kingdom of Bahrain.