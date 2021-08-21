By Trend

Schools, where 80% of educators and staff are vaccinated against the Covid-19, may resume in-person learning, said Head of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze on Friday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the Education Ministry’s latest survey, 40% of teachers are immunized so far, Gamkrelidze noted.

Gamkrelidze also added that NCDC would not greenlight the school reopening if the current epidemiological situation remains worrying.

Earlier today, Georgia reported 4,743 coronavirus cases, 3,393 recoveries, and 59 deaths, increasing the total case tally to 506,040, among them 440,370 people recovered and 6,649 died.

As of August 20, 907,665 people got the Covid-19 vaccine; 266,962 among them are fully vaccinated.

