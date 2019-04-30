By Trend

Testing of the main technological units is underway at the gas chemical complex under construction in the Owadandepe village near Ashgabat city, Trend reports referring to the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper.

"New car fuel, the production of which is mastered in the country, will meet environmental standards," the report said.

Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister Myratgeldy Meredov spoke on the construction of this facility at a meeting of the Turkmen government. It was noted that the complex will annually process 1.785 billion cubic meters of natural gas and produce 600,000 tons of gasoline, as well as 12,000 tons of refined diesel fuel and 115,000 tons of liquefied gas.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov ordered to pay special attention to the training of highly qualified personnel to work in modern enterprises of the industry.

It was earlier reported that commissioning of this plant is planned in the summer. The plant has been built since 2015 by the Japanese Kawasaki in consortium with the Turkish Ronesans Holding.

The total cost of the project is $1.7 billion, and it is carried out at the expense of investments by the Japanese side and the funds of the Turkmengaz state concern.

