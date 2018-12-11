By Trend

At the Dec. 3-7 trade week at Uzbekistan's Toshkent Republican Stock Exchange, 265 purchase and sale transactions were carried out on shares of 30 joint stock companies, the press service of the Stock Exchange said.

As a result, 17.4 million ordinary shares and 62,900 privileged shares worth 6.1 billion soums were sold against 28.7 billion soums last week.

The greatest demand in the past period was on securities of commercial banks – a 81.8 percent share in the weekly turnover or five billion soums and construction companies – 14.3 percent (0.9 billion soums).

The average value of transactions amounted to 23.1 million soums, while the average daily transaction size was 1.2 billion soums. The average selling price per share was 339.6 soums, and the average daily number of securities sold was 3.6 million.

Since the beginning of the year, 9,854 security and corporate bond transactions for a total amount of 619.7 billion soums have been concluded at the Toshkent RSE.

Some 8.55 billion securities of 116 issuers were used in the trades.

(8312.64 UZS = 1 USD on Dec. 11)



