By Trend

Uzbekistan made a proposal to organize direct deliveries of fruits and vegetables to the Irkutsk region, reported the regional government after the meeting of the Governor Sergey Levchenko with the representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and local authorities of Uzbekistan.

Now vehicles with vegetables and fruits from Uzbekistan arrive in Novosibirsk to pass customs clearance and then enter the wholesale market, where Irkutsk-based enterprises purchase products. Direct contacts with Irkutsk enterprises are supposed to enable fast delivery of fruits and vegetables, reported Podrobno.uz

“We are here to restore old ties. We ask you to solve with supplies, first of all, onion, and the whole range of fruits and vegetables under direct contracts, with consideration of social structures whenever possible. We are interested in developing bilateral trade,” said First Deputy Head of the Administration of Surkhandarya region Tura Bobolov.

The Irkutsk governor instructed the relevant ministries and the Rosselkhoznadzor to resolve the issue of direct supplies.

Previously, it was impossible to set up direct deliveries to poor transport and logistics infrastructure, the lack of terminals for spoiling products, and customs clearance, which took up to three days.

Now it has been reduced to 24 hours, while transport and logistics problems have been solved. Customs office in Irkutsk carries out clearance of supplies from Central Asia.

