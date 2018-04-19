By Kamila Aliyeva

Russia and Uzbekistan entered the final stage of negotiations on concluding an intergovernmental agreement on the supply of oil.

This was stated by Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak at the launch ceremony of the Kandym gas processing complex in the Bukhara region of Uzbekistan.

The discussion of an intergovernmental agreement on the supply of oil to Uzbekistan is at the final stage,” he said.

Previously, Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov informed that Gazprom Neft was exploring the possibility of supplying up to 1 million tons of oil to Uzbekistan next year, but everything will depend on the throughput of the transport system.

The press service of Gazprom Neft earlier confirmed the fact that the test pumping began in the fourth quarter of 2017, but did not comment on its volume and plans for 2018.

The export volume of Russian oil delivered to Uzbekistan in January-March 2018 amounted to 36,000 tons.

In 2017, the export of Russian oil to Uzbekistan amounted to 68,200 tonnes. In particular, in November, 30,000 tons of oil was sent to Uzbekistan, while in December the figure increased making 38,200 tons.

In April 2017, during the state visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Moscow, a bilateral memorandum on the delivery of 500,000 tonnes of Russian oil to Uzbekistan was signed.

Previously, Andronov said that Rosneft, Gazprom Neft, Lukoil and Russneft could take part in the delivery of 500,000 tonnes of Russian oil to Uzbekistan.

In November 2017, Kazakh company Kaztransoil began shipping Russian oil to Uzbekistan. Oil is pumped via the KazTransOil pipeline system en route Omsk-Pavlodar-Shymkent-Shagyr oil loading point, from where it is poured into railway tanks and then transported by rail to Uzbekistan.

