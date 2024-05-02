Heirs of Art: Mugham Center hosts spectacular concert [PHOTOS]

2 May 2024 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

The International Mugham Center has hosted a spectacular concert to mark the 90th anniversary of the Honored Artist, professor Huseyn Aliyev.

The concert titled "Heirs of Art" was organized within Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival, Azernews reports.

Host of the event, TV presenter Saleh Bagirov welcomed the guests of the event. Saleh Bagirov spoke about Huseyn Aliyev's life and his contribution to the music art.

He underlined that Huseyn Aliyev devoted more than 50 years of his life to art and raised a galaxy of talented musicians.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva, Honored Artists Farid Aliyev, Inara Babayeva, Anton Fershtandt, laureates of international competitions Atyash Garayev, Zumrud Davudova, Araz Asadli and a special guest from Italy, famous opera singer Ripalta Bufo, performed works of Azerbaijani and world classics. Honored Artist Dilara Aliyeva shared her warm wishes.

One of the interesting moments of the evening was the declaration of love in the auditorium.

During the performance of the role of Carmen, which became Fidan Hajiyeva's calling card in opera, she addressed the heroine's words to her husband Philip Naylor. As it turns out, this year they are celebrating 21 years of family life - an opal wedding.

The anniversary is named after opal, which has long been considered a symbol of patience and wisdom. According to popular belief, opal attracts love and fulfills wishes.

Thus, Fidan Hajiyeva decided to express her feelings on the occasion of this significant date. For many years, Philip Naylor (a British citizen) has been actively supporting his spouse in her work. By the way, the couple has three children - Emin-Charles, Khayala-Georgia and Davud-David.

The Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival runs from April 27 to May 3.

The event is organized by People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva's Vocal Music School with the support of the Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theatre.

For seven days, works by Azerbaijani classics and world composers are being held in Baku and Ganja.

The main goal of the project is to promote and develop classical music in Azerbaijan and identify and support new talents in the field of opera.

Among the eminent guests of the festival are world-famous conductors and composers from abroad, famous Azerbaijani vocalists and musicians, and talented youth.

Photo credit: Ramin Aslanov

