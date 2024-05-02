KOBIA investors call for investing in projects of SMEs & startups

2 May 2024 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) under the Ministry of Economy calls on both local and foreign investors to invest in the projects of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, as well as the business ideas of startups, Azernews reports, citing the KOBIA.

Investors can familiarise themselves with operational businesses, ready projects, and business ideas through the investment portal created by KOBIA (www.invest.smb.gov.az), covering various sectors of the economy. Currently, there are over 100 business ideas and ready projects awaiting investment on the portal. Of these, 58 projects are intended to be implemented in Baku city and Absheron region, while 43 are planned for implementation in the regions. The projects mainly encompass the industrial, educational, tourism, service, food, trade, transportation, and logistics sectors. Investors can invest in these projects under debt or partnership terms.

By investing in these projects, investors will not only gain profit for themselves but also support the development of SMEs, contributing to the creation of new products and services.

Additionally, investors can place their investment proposals on the portal by specifying the sectors that interest them and receiving offers from the authors of business projects.

It should be noted that the www.invest.smb.gov.az portal was created by KOBIA with the aim of expanding investment opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises in Azerbaijan. Entrepreneurs seeking investors for their projects, startups, as well as investors looking for projects to invest in, can benefit from the portal's resources. Using the portal is free of charge.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz