Azerbaijan Naval Forces host meeting with NATO representatives [PHOTOS]

2 May 2024 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

According to the Individual Partnership Cooperation Programme for 2024 between the Azerbaijan Defence Ministry and NATO, a coordination meeting called MAREVAL Course was held with the participation of the expert group of NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), Azernews reports.

The meeting exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest on the course.

It was noted that the course is focused on teaching NATO standards and Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) methodology in combat training.

It should be noted that about 30 NATO partner countries are expected to attend the course.

