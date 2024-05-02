Antalya beats new record in tourism

2 May 2024 20:33 (UTC+04:00)

Antalya is among the most important tourism destinations in the world. The city, which attracts the most attention in tourism, broke a new record.

According to the data of the Culture and Tourism Ministry of Turkiye, Antalya hosted 2.7 million foreign visitors, an increase of 14.10 percent in the first 4 months of the year. This figure was recorded as one of the most successful beginnings in the history of Antalya tourism.

The number of tourists visiting Antalya in April was recorded as 1 million 61 thousand 26, an increase of 4.86 percent compared to the same period last year.

This was the highest April data of all time. Germany ranked first with 259 thousand 717 visitors in April, followed by Russia with 194 thousand 949 tourists and England with 141 thousand 497 visitors.

Germany ranked first among the countries that sent the most visitors to Antalya in the first four months of the year, with 539 thousand 663 visitors.

Russia ranked second with 366 thousand 783 visitors, and England ranked third with 266 thousand 120 visitors.

Poland, Netherlands, Iran, Belgium, Ukraine, France and Lithuania were the countries that sent the most visitors to Antalya, respectively, after England.

Compared to the same period last year, the number of tourists coming from the main market countries was 21 percent for Germany, 32 percent for England, 30 percent for Poland, 52 percent for Iran, 42 percent for Belgium, 51 percent for Ukraine and France for 51 percent. It was noteworthy that there was an increase of 52 percent.

