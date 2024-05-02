Azerbaijan-UNESCO cooperation discussed within World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue [PHOTOS]

2 May 2024 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has received Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences at UNESCO Gabriela Ramos, who participates in the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Azernews reports.

Adil Karimli spoke about Azerbaijan-UNESCO relations at the meeting and noted with pleasure that the organisation was among the traditional partners of the World Intercultural Dialogue Forum held for the sixth time this year within the framework of the Baku Process.

The minister said that the state of Azerbaijan has various ideas regarding the development of the Baku Process global platform and is ready to share them with UNESCO. He underlined that Azerbaijan is interested in cooperation with the organisation in various fields, including the field of artificial intelligence.

Gabriela Ramos expressed her gratitude for the meeting and expressed her satisfaction with her participation in the Forum.

During the conversation, the importance of UNESCO's representation and acting as a partner of the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) to be held in Azerbaijan this year was emphasised.

At the meeting, opinions were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

As a UNESCO member, Azerbaijan has been actively engaged in promoting cultural diversity and heritage preservation.

The country has been constantly participating in UNESCO programs since 1992.

Through its efforts, Azerbaijan plays a significant role in UNESCO's mission to build peace, foster sustainable development, and foster intercultural dialogue through education, the sciences, culture, communication, and information.

In 2003, the parties signed a framework agreement on cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education, and communication, which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.

The 6th edition of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue is underway in Baku under the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity" .

This forum, part of the “Baku Process” initiated by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in 2008, is organized in partnership with prominent international entities such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC), UNESCO, UN Tourism, and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO).

The forum aims to explore the critical intersections between dialogue facilitation, cooperative frameworks, leadership efficacy, and the complex dynamics of interconnectedness, all in the service of advancing global peace and security imperatives.

Over three days, a series of plenary sessions and panel discussions bring together a diverse array of stakeholders, including government officials, representatives from international organisations, eminent cultural figures, journalists, civil society actors, and intellectuals from across the globe, to deliberate upon pressing global challenges.

