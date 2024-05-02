Ambassador affirms EU backing of Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency

2 May 2024 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Peter Michalko, expressed the European Union's commitment to collaborating with Azerbaijan to bolster its leadership during COP29, aiming to advance global climate solutions, Azernews reports.

During a meeting with journalists on World Press Freedom Day, the diplomat highlighted climate change as the central focus of cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan this year.

Emphasising the enduring partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan, he affirmed the EU's readiness to sustain dialogue and deepen collaboration. Michalko underscored that combating climate change will be a prominent global priority this year.

Notably, Azerbaijan is set to host COP29 in November, highlighting its growing role in addressing climate issues on the international stage.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz