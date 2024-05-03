Tbilisi-Washington relations turn toxic: PM Kobakhidze refuses to visit USA

3 May 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze refused to visit the USA. So, the official Washington demanded to stop consideration of the draft law on "Foreign agents" in the parliament.

According to Azernews, this was stated in Georgian Foreign Ministry's statement.

"The Prime Minister of Georgia was invited to visit the United States on the condition that before the visit, the Georgian Parliament temporarily suspends consideration of the draft law on the transparency of foreign influence. The implementation of the conditional visit does not correspond to the spirit of partnership, which should be based on mutual respect and trust, the US ambassador was given a detailed explanation about this," the statement said.

Before that, US Ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunnigan said that the Georgian authorities refused to negotiate with the US on strategic partnership. He expressed his concern that the decisions taken by the Georgian government in recent weeks distanced the country from the Euro-Atlantic future.

"We recently invited high-ranking representatives of the Georgian government to discuss any issues related to strategic partnership and US assistance with high-ranking US officials. "Unfortunately, the Georgian side chose to refuse this invitation."

