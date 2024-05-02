Azerbaijan, FAO discuss agriculture development in Azerbaijan's liberated areas

2 May 2024 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Azerbaijan discussed with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) the possibilities of future cooperation in the agriculture development field in the territories freed from occupation, Azernews reports.

This was announced in the meeting of Minister Majnun Mammadov with the delegation led by Viorel Gutu, Regional Representative of FAO for Europe and Central Asia.

Minister Viorel Gutu congratulated on the appointment of FAO Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia. He talked about the reforms carried out in the field of agriculture in our country, informed about the main directions of the agricultural development strategy in Azerbaijan, and the implemented innovative projects.

The minister noted that the development of the agricultural sector was declared one of the priority areas by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. At the meeting, great potential for the development of agriculture in the territories freed from occupation was pointed out. It was noted that the development of agricultural areas and rural areas in these territories is one of the main priorities. In these fields, views were exchanged on the possibilities of future cooperation with FAO.

Cooperation with international organizations is being continued in order to apply advanced practices in the agricultural field in Azerbaijan. At the meeting, the importance of the projects implemented in the framework of joint cooperation with FAO was emphasized, cooperation prospects were discussed.

M. Mammadov touched on the importance of holding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan and spoke about the measures implemented to minimize the impact of climate change on the agricultural sector.

V. Gutu, on the other hand, emphasized that importance is attached to cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of agriculture. The guest said that he will spare no efforts for the further development of relations in the agrarian field. The FAO official stated that they are ready to support the events to be held in Azerbaijan within the framework of COP29. At the end, a wide range of views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest.

Recall that Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, will host the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) for the first time in the region from November 11–22, 2024. The decision was made at the plenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijan successfully participated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last year.

Azerbaijan will take the opportunity to bring heads of state and governments, civil society organisations, business, and international institutions together in the South Caucasus to discuss climate change, measures to accelerate the implementation of the Paris Agreement, and focus on long-term climate strategies and goals.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and increase this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the commitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively working in this regard are priority issues for the government of Azerbaijan.

The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The event aims to assess the progress made in combating climate change around the world.

---

