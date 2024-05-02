Baku Choreography Academy holds huge celebration of dance art [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Baku Choreography Academy have organized a graduation concert for students at the secondary special education (college) level, Azernews reports.

The event was timed to the 95th anniversary of the Baku Choreography School, the 10th anniversary of the Baku Choreography Academy and International Dance Day.

The event was attended by the head of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues, Farah Aliyeva, Deputy Culture MinisterSaadet Yusifova, rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Jeyran Mahmudova, Vice-Rector for Scientific work of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Lala Huseynova, staff ministries of culture, representatives of universities, public and cultural figures, representatives of the New Azerbaijan Party, foreign guests and the student and teaching staff.

At the graduation concert, students of the complete secondary education level of the Baku Choreography Academy, students and graduates of the secondary specialised education level performed scenes from the ballet La Bayadère” by L. Minkus, Dance of the Palace Girls from Koroglu opera by U. Hajibayli, fairy variations from the Sleeping Beauty ballet by P. Tchaikovsky, Gaytagi and Yalli folk dances by J. Guliyev and other compositions.

The artistic director of the reporting and graduation concert is the Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs of the Baku Choreography Academy, Acting Rector, Honoured Artist Naila Mammadzade.

Guests of the event shared their impressions of the evening in connection with the 95th anniversary of the Baku Choreographic School, the 10th anniversary of the Baku Choreographic Academy and International Dance Day.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Tarana Muradova noted that the evening became a holiday for everyone involved in dancing.

"In connection with International Dance Day, I cordially congratulate the professionals involved in this wonderful art, the dance masters, our teachers, everyone related to choreography. Today marks 95 years of choreographic school. We celebrate our 95th anniversary, especially at the dance festival. Many guests from foreign countries came to our event who graduated from this academy 50-60 years ago, and now they are People's Artists, honoured Artists, theatre directors, performers, and famous masters. I am very pleased that Azerbaijani dances, both national, classical and modern, are recognised throughout the world. Today's guests of the academy are masters of choreographic art. The guests present here represent Azerbaijani dance, Azerbaijani choreography in Turkey, Israel, Russia, Belarus, Ukraine. and other countries, I am sure that choreographic art will continue to develop, and our followers will raise the Azerbaijani flag all over the world. Happy holiday to each of us," Tarana Muradova said

Advisor to Turkish Education Kamile Perçin Akgül expressed satisfaction with the festive evening, which was organised at a high level.

"Over the past years, I have often visited Azerbaijan. At one of the concerts, I performed an Azerbaijani pair dance with great pride. We are one nation, two states , so holding a master class with students of the Baku Choreography Academy was a great opportunity for me. I would like to continue this kind of event and want to thank everyone who contributed to its organisation," Kamile Perçin Akgül said

People's Artist of Azerbaijan, choreographer Medina Aliyeva, stressed the importance of dance art.

"My life is in dancing! We, dance lovers, start dancing wherever we hear music, because we cannot live a day without dancing. So today is a very big holiday for us. Congratulations to everyone on this day!," Medina Aliyeva said.

Professor of the Department of Performing Arts, Faculty of Arts, Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University, Dr. Kurshad Gyulbeyaz, emphasised that, along with performance, theoretical knowledge is very important in dance.

"As a dance teacher, I am very happy today. We are also here to participate in the symposium, simultaneously organised by the Baku Academy of Choreography. I have been participating in symposia for the third year. In connection with the organisation of this symposium, I express special gratitude to the Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs of the Baku Academy of Arts, Acting Rector, and Honoured Artist Naila Mammadzade. Because when we talk about dancing, performance comes to mind. , however, science and theoretical training are no less important. This year, the Baku Choreography Academy celebrates its tenth anniversary. In fact, this is a continuation of the 95-year period of fruitful activity. Along with performance, the development of dance from the theoretical side will be ensured, the promotion of Azerbaijani dance throughout the world. .Everyone can dance, but not everyone can do science. Therefore, I sincerely congratulate Naila Mammadzade and express my gratitude to everyone who supported this symposium. I would like these scientific and creative measures to continue," Dr. Kurshad Gyulbeyaz said.

Dean of the Faculty of Arts of the Baku Choreography Academy, Honoured Artist Sanan Huseynli, stressed the importance of the event for every choreographer.

"Today is an important day for every choreographer. Today is a very big holiday for us, because our academy has reached very great heights. 10 years is not a short period of work. Our graduates are already carrying out professional activities. We will continue to do everything possible to train good personnel," Sanan Huseynli said.

Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan and Russia, artistic director of the ballet troupe of the Primorsky Stage of the Mariinsky Theatre, Eldar Aliyev, spoke about his inextricable ties with Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan is my homeland. I am proud of Azerbaijan, which is always in my heart. I consider it my home. My parents are buried here. In a word, I am inextricably linked with Azerbaijan. I am very grateful for the invitation and would like to thank you for being remembered on the anniversary of the creation of my school. It was here that I spent 9 years of my life. I worked in this theatre for two years. My first solo roles were played here. It is impossible to forget. This is where the foundation of my entire future creative life was laid. Therefore, I always come to Baku with great pleasure and respond to invitations from Azerbaijan with special enthusiasm. I hope for our further fruitful cooperation and will do everything possible to prepare worthy personnel for the choreographic art that we all love so much," Eldar Aliyev said.

Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan, President of the Foundation for the Development of the Russian Ballet Theatre, Doctor of Pedagogical Sciences, and Professor of the Russian Institute of Theatre Arts (GITIS), Vitaly Akhundov, hailed the holding of the event.

"I was received very well here. Now we will watch a play about the graduates, and then a concert. I think everything is fine. After all, we are all graduates of the Baku Choreographic School. I would like to note that I taught at the choreographic school. In general, I have very pleasant impressions at home. Azerbaijani music is native to me. I staged Seven Beauties in Syktyvkar and Moscow, and One Thousand and One Nights in Syktyvkar and Saransk. In a word, I promote Azerbaijani music and enjoy it," Vitaly Akhundov said.

The People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Afag Malikova, noted that the concert is timed to the 95th anniversary of the Baku Choreographic Academy.

"Today is our holiday. It is celebrated all over the world. Today marks the 95th anniversary of the creation of the Baku Choreographic School. Here we see a large number of graduates. I also graduated from the choreographic school, and worked for 45 years as the artistic director of the State Dance Ensemble. Therefore, today is a significant, joyful day for us. During the celebration of anniversaries, you experience especially wonderful feelings. Because today we see our wonderful graduates who are embarking on a new path. I hope that this day will bring joy to everyone. to attend the centenary of the school," said Afag Malikova.

The People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Gulagasi Mirzoyev, expressed gladness with the organisation of the event.

"Today is a very exciting day for me. I came here from Perm from the Arabesque competition. I wish our choreographic art to reach the very peaks of professional excellence. We will try to do everything possible to achieve this!, "Gulagasi Mirzoyev said.

Note that graduates of the Baku Choreography Academy, who have made a great contribution to the education of hundreds of professional dancers, represent Azerbaijani dance art worldwide.

