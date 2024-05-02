5th panel session within World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue highlights role of social media [PHOTOS]

2 May 2024 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

The 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku included a panel session titled “Social Media: building bridges or walls between people and cultures?" moderated by Shafag Mehraliyeva, Communication and Media specialist at ADA University, Azernews reports.

The panel featured speakers such as Lhoucine Rhazoui, Director of Cultural Affairs, Department of Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Fernando Lottenberg, Organization of American States’ Commissioner to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism, Amb. Sohail Mahmood, the Director General of the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad (ISSI), Bryan J. Mayer – Advisor to the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Argentina, Alexandru Giboi – Secretary General of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA) and lecturer on International Strategic Management & Crisis Management at the Università della Svizzera Italiana, and Orkhan Amashov, Chief Political Analyst of the Caliber Analytical News Outlet.

---

