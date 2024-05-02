SpaceX starts booking places for space tourists to fly

2 May 2024 23:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The American company SpaceX has started booking places for tourists to fly into space, Azernews reports.

Four directions will be available for those who wish: to the orbit of the Earth, the International Space Station (ISS), the Moon and Mars.

During flights on Dragon and Starship rockets, the company will provide space tourists with a spacesuit, sensory gloves and a 3D-printed helmet.

The dates of future flights in two directions are now known. So, those who wish will be able to go into Earth orbit at the end of 2024, and to the ISS in 2025.



