Heydar Aliyev Foundation's projects in Russia discussed [PHOTOS]

2 May 2024

The Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov has received the Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, who participates in the 6th World Intercultural Dialogue Forum in Baku, Azernews reports.

The sides discussed the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia on various platforms.

The meeting participants noted that close relations have been established between the two countries in many fields, including humanitarian.

It was brought to the attention that the education is carried out in Russian in over 300 secondary schools in Azerbaijan. Moreover, Baku Slavic University and Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theater operate in the country.

The activities of the Baku branches of the Moscow State University and the First Moscow State Medical University were highlighted as well.

Over the 20 years, Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which is headed by the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, has implemented successful humanitarian projects in Azerbaijan and in other countries, including Russia.

Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy in Moscow, the activity of the Azerbaijani Pavilion, which was fundamentally restored with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and the work done by the Foundation's Russian representative office in the direction of further expansion of bilateral relations were highlighted.

The meeting participants also noted that Heydar Aliyev Foundation will present a concert program in Russia. The concert will take place in Helikon-Opera in May.

