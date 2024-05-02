US increased LNG exports

2 May 2024 21:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States exported 358.9 billion cubic feet (about 10.16 billion cubic meters) of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is 10% higher than in the same month last year, Azernews reports.

In February 2024, exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) decreased by 9.4% compared to January of the same year, but increased by 10% compared to February 2023. The total number of LNG tankers shipped was 116.

The main recipient countries were France (49.4 billion cubic feet, or 1.4 billion cubic meters), the Netherlands (45.5 billion cubic feet, or 1.29 billion cubic meters), the United Kingdom (34.1 billion cubic feet, or 0.97 billion cubic meters), Japan (22.8 billion cubic feet, or 0.65 billion cubic meters) and Turkey (20.5 billion cubic feet, or 0.58 billion cubic meters). These countries have acquired a total of 48% of all LNG supplies from the United States.

At the same time, the share of supplies to Asia in the total volume of U.S. LNG exports in February increased to 28.1% compared with 19.2% in January, according to the report. The share of shipments to Europe decreased - 65.3% in February. The remaining volumes were sent to Latin American countries.

In total, in January - February 2023, the United States exported about 755 billion cubic feet of LNG (21.37 billion cubic meters). Since the beginning of the year, the United States has exported 14.66 billion cubic meters of LNG to Europe (68.6% of the total volume), to Asia - about 5 billion cubic meters (23.5% of the total volume).

