Cabinet of Ministers approves regulation on energy balance preparation

2 May 2024 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the "Regulation on the preparation, approval, and control of the implementation of the energy balance".

Azernews reports that Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a new decree in this regard.

Under the decision, the Ministry of Energy must approve reporting forms and methodological explanations based on information obtained from energy entities for the preparation of the energy balance within six months.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Energy is tasked with creating a working group, including representatives from the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Finance, State Statistics Committee, State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), "Azerenergy" OJSC, "Azerishig" OJSC, "Azerigas" OJSC, and State Contract Corporation "Azcontract," to ensure the drafting and execution of the "Energy Balance of the Republic of Azerbaijan" project annually. The ministry is also required to establish a limited-access electronic database titled "Energy Balance of the Republic of Azerbaijan" on its official website within 10 months.

