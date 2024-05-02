Japanese government's support rating falls to record high

2 May 2024 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The level of disapproval of the Japanese government led by Fumio Kishida has risen to 69%, the highest level since October 2021, when he became prime minister, Azernews reports, foreign media resources.

The level of government support remains unchanged at 26%. After the failure of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), led by Kishida, approval of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party (KDP) increased markedly in by-elections in three regions of the country: although 13% of respondents called themselves supporters, 18% are ready to give their votes for it in the next elections.

One of the main reasons for the downgrade of the current administration was the scandal that broke out at the end of last year around financial reporting violations when collecting political donations to the LDP. The level of support for the government fell below 30%, which is considered a dangerous line in Japan, and several deputies were forced to leave prominent positions, including heads of ministries and party bodies.

Although the general level of support for the LDP remains at 29%, 28% are ready to give their votes for it in the next elections. The gap between the LDP and the KDP has narrowed to 10 percentage points. 33% of respondents do not support any party.

---

