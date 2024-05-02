Ganja Philharmonic holds concert dedicated to national composer [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

2 May 2024 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has presented the project "From Ganja to Baku", Azernews reports.

The first concert program was dedicated to the outstanding composer, who won hearts with her unique songs, People's Artist, Elza Ibrahimova (01/10/1938 - 02/11/2012).

The peculiar highway named after Elza Ibrahimova from Ganja to Baku with her compositions, as always, amazed listeners with its sincerity, melody and boundless love for the Motherland.

There is no song from Elza Ibrahimova that would not make you think, worry, awaken hearts, worry, dream and love - this is the true magic of beautiful music.

This music has long and forever settled in the souls of people, helping them to live and rejoice. After all, the composer wrote about patriotism, friendship of peoples, continuity of generations, and her native land.

The concert program, accompanied by the Pop Ensemble of the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall featured soloists of the Philharmonic and guests from Baku, including Honored Artists Arzu Aliyeva, Kamala Tagizade, Tural Abdullayev, singers Zabita Aliyeva, Sabina Arabli, Kamila Nabiyeva, Ilkin Fuad, Rustam Jafarov, Ali Mammadov, Vasif Bayramov, Maharram Gasimov, who delighted the audience with Elza Ibrahimova's music pieces.

Within the project "From Ganja to Baku", once a month the soloists of the Ganja State Philharmonic will perform a concert program in Baku.

Elza Ibrahimova was a student of outstanding composers Jovdad Hajiyev and Gara Garayev, a great lover of folk music and mugham.

The composer wrote a cycle of classical works, a symphonic poem, operas, oratorios, vocal-instrumental and chamber compositions, and music for various performances. The composer's original talent was highly appreciated by such masters as Tikhon Khrennikov, Georgy Sviridov, Otar Taktakishvili, Jovdet Gadzhiev, Arif Malikov, Murad Kazhlaev, Gara Garayev.

She also had great success in the pop sphere. Her songs were performed by famous singers Shovkat Alekperova, Flora Karimova, Ilhama Guliyeva, Akif Islamzadeh, Islam Rzayev, Elmira Ragimova and many others.

During her creative life, Elza Ibrahimova wrote over a hundred songs, many of which became very popular and still delight music lovers to this day.

