ADA University hosts 11th annual career fair [PHOTOS]

2 May 2024

On May 2, 2024, the 12th Career Fair was held at ADA University, Azernews reports.

137 institutions were represented at the Career fair held under the slogan "Bridge between talents and career paths". Supported by ABB and the ADA University Foundation, the fair, which began its activities on April 16th, concluded with Career Preparation Week.

Fariz Ismayilzade, Vice-Rector for State, External, and Student Affairs at ADA University, highlighted the opportunities provided to students by the 12th edition of the Career Fair and announced the record number of companies participating this year.

Elkin Nurmammadov, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs at ADA University, emphasised the significant progress made both quantitatively and qualitatively at the Career Fair, noting the existence of various mechanisms for job opportunities between ADA University and employers.

Natiq Haciyev, President of the ADA University Foundation, expressed that the ongoing collaboration between ABB and ADA University over the past 4 years is one of the successful examples of university-private sector relations, stating that these relationships will contribute to increasing the number of students' social projects and their academic development in the future.

Malahat Abdullayeva, director of IBA's Human Resources department, stated that IBA collaborates with many local universities, with ADA University ranking high on the list due to the distinction of its students in education. It's no coincidence that already 50 graduates of ADA University are working at IBA.

During the fair, representatives of the "Big four companies" in Azerbaijan, as well as the Ministries of Energy, Justice, Economy, and Internal Affairs, PASHA Holding, and start-up companies, including banks, tourism, and communication sectors, provided detailed information to fair participants about their activities and career opportunities.

The fair provided an opportunity for ADA University students and graduates to network with potential employers, present their resumes directly to them, and participate in on-site interviews.

Furthermore, during the closing ceremony held today as part of Career Preparation Week, the names of 5 students who passed the special selection organized by companies were announced, and they were offered internship opportunities at those companies.

